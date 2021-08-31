I’m glad to hear you don’t feel ashamed about your anxiety. But not feeling ashamed is not the same as feeling totally comfortable. Since you are able to manage your anxiety due to years of professional care (kudos to you by the way), it may feel like you should show up as this person who has it all together rather than someone who is healthy and whole and struggles with mental health issues. It sounds to me like being called “bubbly,” “carefree,” or “spontaneous” makes you feel pressure to always show up that way. Consider that you are bubbly, carefree, and spontaneous and you have specific behaviors and needs.