The fact that you’re looking for validation in how you feel tells me that you don’t trust yourself. It’s hard to know what you want and what you need when you’ve never been encouraged to explore it. It’s also hard to know that you are a good person who is capable of making choices for herself when your every decision is being criticized. You are trying to aim for a moving target, and it seems like this is setting you up for failure no matter what you do. So what could happen if you determine what the target is, incorporating the values you want to prioritize, rather than trying to hit a bull’s eye on someone else’s target?