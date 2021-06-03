Guilt is a warning sign, an indicator that something may be amiss, but it also — like all feelings — does not need to be accepted as fact. As a child of Indian immigrants, I can also empathize with your guilt. It’s a negative loop of having more access to resources and opportunities and feeling more guilty for it. Even in your question I can sense you trying to rationalize your exhaustion and helplessness with the fact that others may have it worse right now. But here’s the thing: Your privilege and ability to self care is not a result of a zero sum game. You did not benefit at the expense of loved ones or your community abroad. I worry that you and so many others are talking yourself out of your own struggles because others have it worse.