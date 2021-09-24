You’re right that the more time that goes between filling these buckets for your mental health, the longer it takes to fill them back up. So many of us live by our schedules, stressing out over how every minute will be spent and feeling guilty if we a) don’t get everything done we expected of ourselves or b) decide to take a bit of time to slow down thus convincing ourselves that we are “wasting” time. I’m hearing you put so much pressure on yourself for having to self care in a certain way that if you don’t, it just compounds on the stress you already feel. But it’s a myth that self care needs to look a certain way. It’s also a myth that caring for yourself will always immediately make you feel better. Remember: Self care can be reactive, something we engage in when we are burned out and need to cope in a crisis or state of overwhelm. Or self care can be proactive, something we engage in to set ourselves up for the long run.