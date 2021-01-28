There seems to be the perfect storm of disruption lately, and there’s a lot that feels different from anything that has been experienced in the United States in a very long time: startling images of violence in iconic places; democratic norms eroded to the point of creating uncertainty about the basic functioning of government; a massive public health threat that has created daily upheaval for nearly a year and has most likely created worries about everything from your job to your health to how you get food. Of course, many communities have lived with their own forms of daily threats for much longer. But the universality of the stressors this past year means that overall, anxiety seems far higher than any other time in recent memory.