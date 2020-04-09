I am home all day with my partner and she insists on having the news on all day. That is just how she functions through this. I need a break from it, mentally. And physically, I need silence. But when we turn it off, she just reads it through her phone and doesn’t seem to be getting her work done, so I almost feel like it’s better for her to have the news on. She also can’t just put things aside for dinner each night, which is the main time that I just want to get some peace. I want to have a time in our day when we are not thinking about the stressful world outside of our home. But it is getting increasingly hard to do that, and it’s really taking a toll on my psyche. At the same time, I feel like this is her way of coping, too, so it’s not fair for me to prioritize my own way of coping just because it’s different than hers.