The values focus is very important for figuring out the in-law interaction as well. What do you think, ultimately, they are after — with the cookie zealotry and regimented gift exchange? So many holiday stressors revolve around logistics, and yet logistics represent just the outer appearance of what really, more internally, drives people. It could be that so much of this hullabaloo for your in-laws is really about the deeper desire to have continuity between generations, to honor and remember our pasts and those came before us, and to instill a sense of responsibility and generosity to each other. And maybe you share those values too, and are willing to find additional ways to honor them. (Maybe you can also incorporate you and your husband’s additional values — doing good for the community, rejecting consumerism, showing gratitude, finding ways to bring light in darkness are all particularly healthy contenders.) Maybe some traditions are kept but with less pressure (does your husband want to bake the cookies?), others are altered and rebuilt (perhaps joining the Christmas Eve merriment by Zoom from your own home), or your kids’ reactions mean you surprisingly decide to keep something as is (perhaps the figurines become their style.)