I feel very stuck. I thought I was in a happy marriage but we are struggling. My husband believes I have anxiety and need to see a therapist or go on medication. But so much of my stress is because everything is falling on me, with him not doing his share. We have two kids and having them always home and now distance learning is very, very hard. I feel like I am drowning trying to hold down a job and also supervise them. My husband works too, but is just not as involved in the day-to-day with our children, even though he thinks he is. The kids come to me instead of him whenever anything goes wrong. I field all the emails from teachers and check the assignments. I check on them to make sure they’re not getting up during their Zooms or doing something they shouldn’t be. All that on top of the grocery shopping, cooking, cleaning and laundry, which I have always done more of because I used to have less of a commute. But now that neither of us have commutes, he has gained more time and yet all these duties are still “mine.” I can’t keep this up. I want to scream at him.