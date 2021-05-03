I am sorry to hear about your struggle. It’s one that I too have been hearing a lot (at the risk of sounding like your doctor). Most people think that the second sustained stress lets up, it’s a linear trajectory to feeling better. What they don’t realize is that it’s often in the time when your body is supposed to be getting back to “normal” that the effects of stress show up the most. That’s because the stress response is deceptive in temporarily propping us up; it gets us amped and focused on the immediate threats at hand, ready to fight that mammoth or sit for our annual review. But once the surge of stress hormones abates, our bodies finally get the chance to crash.