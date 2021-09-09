But it’s not just about changing what you have; it’s about building a different mind-set. It’s commonly understood that gratitude is good for our mental health, and is associated with less depression and a deeper sense of meaning. But harder than knowing that is practicing it. Cultivating gratitude is particularly tough when we assume that it means that we shouldn’t ever have negative feelings, or that being appreciative of what we have means ignoring the things we don’t like in our life. To build real gratitude, you must think more deeply about your values, and whether there are aspects of your life that make it harder to live according to them (or even know what they are.) What would the partner and better job mean, in a deeper sense? And how can you get closer to some of those missing things now? Are you mixing up achievement, milestones and “success” with fulfillment and worth? (In the age of social media, you’d be far from the first.)