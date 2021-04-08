But even better is that you and the rest of the silent majority are actually very, very close to being fully vaccinated, even if it doesn’t feel like it. It may help to draw a picture — a pie chart or a timeline that shows the relatively minuscule amount of time you now have to wait in comparison to how long you’ve already done so. Or you could take your best guess of when you’ll get your first dose and start ticking off the days on a fun calendar that reminds you that you are still making progress toward that. Maybe remind yourself that every hour you choose to do something fun instead of refreshing the vaccination appointment sites like some sort of sleepless Vegas gambler, then that’s an hour that you get back of real life. Or that every single person ahead of you who truly qualified earlier is more likely to have their lives saved — or save even more lives — since they have higher risk and higher exposure. Not that you shouldn’t ethically be trying to get an appointment, of course. But I think we both know that if you wait just a few more weeks, the process will likely cost far, far less of your time and mental energy. (And are a couple of extra restaurant outings really worth it?)