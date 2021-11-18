But the other big part of this is less cognitive, and more behavioral. Like any conditioned habit, the more you do it, the more likely you are to continue it — and the more you stop it, the easier it is to stop it in the future. So get practical about breaking the cycle. Make small, specific goals to choose a more functional behavior and plan paths in advance to do so. Hold yourself accountable, observe yourself, learn from your slip-ups and reward yourself along the way. Maybe you keep a true story in mind, ready to share before your next outing, and commit to pausing for five seconds before you say anything at all. Use what you learn about your triggers (“I feel anxious,” “I’m not interesting enough to this crowd,” “This is boring,” “No one’s paying attention to me”) to map out specific ways to counteract them. Start small, with a goal of one night embellishment-free. And, to revisit the sobriety analogy (which fits in a variety of ways), let yourself be real and lean in to the uncomfortable feelings. Afterward, reward yourself — and try to notice the ways that the evening was more than all right on its own, without artificial enhancement.