But let’s stop with the false distinction between the big stuff and the small stuff. You actually have tackled some pretty big stuff really well — improving your health, growing more mature. That these things involved simple day-to-day behaviors shouldn’t diminish them. In fact, small daily steps are what the big stuff is made of; they are one and the same. No matter how lofty or profound a big goal, it can usually be broken down further into specific daily actions. And in fact, doing that is typically the only realistic way that the big stuff gets done, even when that stuff seems more ingrained or personality-related. There is no being a kind person without small, seemingly minor interactions full of warmth and generosity. There is no being a hard worker without random 20-minute periods of choosing to set aside social media scrolling and get something else done instead. And so on. As Annie Dillard said, “How we spend our days is, of course, how we spend our lives. What we do with this hour, and that one, is what we are doing.”