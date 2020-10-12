So, think of this as a potential group project: repurposing some of your all-too-precious time together into something more nurturing. Before you talk next, float the idea of needing a break from the news, even just for part of the time. Aim for flexibility (no gag orders) and focus on what you do want, not what you don’t, making sure this feels agreeable to everyone. Maybe you all decide you’ll spend 15 minutes on the latest “Can you believe it?” political developments, but then 45 minutes on your hopes for the future/making each other laugh/sharing your best self-care tips/the nuances of your latest Netflix obsession. Or maybe you’ll choose to each just start with something personally newsworthy other than the headlines. Or perhaps share a new theme for the entire conversation: bright spots you’re grateful for, family or professional developments, or drama unrelated to the White House.