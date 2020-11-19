Naturally, since the pandemic began, I have been doubtful about whether our wedding should go on as planned. I have come to the decision over the past few weeks that I do not feel comfortable with it at all and that I want to cancel the whole shebang and just elope. We have been engaged for so long already. My fiance wants to keep everyone safe of course but says there is no reason to decide now — that we can keep everything as is, and play it by ear. He believes there is a good chance that spring will be okay with the vaccines.