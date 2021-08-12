So there are several strategies to fix this. The most obvious — and there’s no way around this — is that he has to cut down on his weekend outings. You have a toddler. Rounds of golf can’t be quite as automatic as they used to be. And some of his social time needs to be child-care time — he makes friends everywhere and this is 2021, so why not find a dads group, where the guys meet up at a playground? Or on bike rides, or hikes, or whatever suits his fancy. Moms take their babies to meet friends at restaurants, and so can dads. Or, maybe some of his social time happens after he gets the baby to bed, and you are free to commune with your Netflix.