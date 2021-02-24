My partner has a history of eating disorders and was very open about it when we met. She was very active in therapy and a support group, and she was motivated and committed to a healthy lifestyle, mentally and physically. Fast forward three years, the past year of course very strange with both of us working from home all the time and stressed like everyone else. Our usual routines were thrown out the window, and it bothered her that she couldn’t have the active life she usually did. At some point, she started to get pretty regimented about jogging each morning, which I thought was reasonable and healthy — getting fresh air and cardio, and adding structure to her day. (Honestly, I wish I had the motivation to do it myself.) She added a pretty strict lunch for herself, which also sort of made sense, because she could make a bunch in advance and not be bogged down with food prep during work.