For more than 20 years, I have called the same person my best friend — a woman I met in ninth grade. We were like sisters for many years — dealing with teenage drama, going to college close to each other and then experiencing the busy years of career-building and dating. As I approach 40, I’m taking stock and being honest about the fact that she and I haven’t had much in common for a long time. She is miles away from me politically in ways that make me feel like we don’t share the same morals, and although we are both married with one child, our husbands couldn’t be more different, nor our style of parenting, and I disagree with a lot of what she says and does. I always felt like I would keep her in my life no matter what, because we share so much history and our parents are close. But the events of 2020 have made me want to conserve my energy for the relationships that really mean something to me.