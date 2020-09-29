AC: I’m trying to think of a way in which to say this that is not hokey, but I might just have to go the hokey way. So everyone always quotes that David Foster Wallace speech, “This Is Water,” right? Where the fish asks, what is water? I think that in society, more and more, we’re discovering so many things that are water, and that we’re swimming around in it and we don’t even realize it. I think compulsory sexuality often is one part of that. It’s complex, because this varies by where you live in the world and maybe a particular culture, but so often we are hemmed in by these assumptions about how it’s normal to want sex and we should put sex at the center of our lives, and sex is the greatest way to have pleasure. Many people don’t even realize that we are hemmed in by that, and it takes the ace lens to help us realize the extent to which that is another form of water. So I think that’s something that I would put out there: that compulsive sexuality is a very potent force, one that many people don’t notice. And that once you do notice it, I think it will free up the way you think about yourself and your relationships and other people.