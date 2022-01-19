Like so many others, we thought the pandemic was going to be a short-term situation when it began. As time went on, it became apparent that we were in this for the long term — and that despite covid-19 being deadly to our disabled and chronically ill community, we would mostly be left to fight on our own. For the past two years, it has been difficult to watch as friends and those around us have gone on with their daily lives as if the pandemic has ended. It is far from over for us and our community. For Mary, for example, being immunocompromised has meant staying home other than going to doctor’s appointments.