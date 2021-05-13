As I was dealing with the heartbreak that comes with watching children in Gaza be murdered by Israeli airstrikes, I also began enduring a torrent of online harassment; troll accounts called me a terrorist, claimed I was antisemitic, threatened me with violence, promised to get me fired from my job and expelled from my graduate program. And while this was nauseating, it was not anything new for me: Being a Palestinian woman online who has advocated for Palestinian freedom and rights before this most recent outbreak of violence has always made me a target.