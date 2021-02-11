Thankfully, the date went fine, and we even kept seeing each other for a few months after. But dating while disabled was already an emotional minefield. My last serious boyfriend had told me my health issues would be “too much for anyone,” a statement I now understand was more about him than me. I know what I have to offer, and it’s more than the sum of my medical records and whether I require extra rest. But when someone you love is saying it, it sneaks in and becomes a statement rather than a question: Is being disabled always going to be too much?