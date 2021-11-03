In Corpus Christi, the Pregnancy Center of Coastal Bend — an antiabortion pregnancy crisis center — saw an uptick in clients as soon as the law took effect, said Jana Pinson, the executive director. After a slight lull in late September, she said, their numbers are up again. Before the ban, her center used to perform six or seven ultrasounds every day, she said; now they’ll do 10 or 11. The counseling sessions, held immediately after the ultrasound, are longer and more emotionally fraught than they used to be, she said, as employees discuss options with clients who intended to get an abortion but have passed the six-week limit.