Match Group, which owns Tinder, Match, Hinge, OkCupid and Plenty of Fish, did not respond to a request for the number of reports regarding race or harassment. A statement from the company reads: “Hate has no place on our apps. We ban all content that promotes racism or violence as well as any accounts associated with that kind of activity. All of our brands have in-app reporting tools that make it easy to report offensive messages, and we encourage all users to report any unacceptable behavior so that our team can investigate and take appropriate action.”