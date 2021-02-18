“There’s been a long history of racism toward Asian Americans — this certainly didn’t start during the pandemic. But the recent anti-Asian rhetoric opened the door to more people acting on their racism. It was upsetting to many of us that it was so difficult to get others outside of our own circles to care,” she said. “We’re the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. — we’re your friends, your neighbors, your co-workers — yet we still feel invisible at times.”