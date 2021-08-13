Her period ultimately didn’t arrive until after the race, Salpeter said, but it nevertheless impacted her run. After setting off from the starting line, Salpeter remained in the lead pack for most of the 26.2 mile race. But with a few miles to go, her cramps got so bad that she stopped to take a break, she said. She wound up finishing in 66th place, in 2 hours, 48 minutes and 31 seconds — a far cry from the Top 3 finish she had hoped to achieve.