Doctors recommend getting the human papillomavirus (HPV) ACIP vaccine as early as age 9. If you have not received one yet, talk to your health care provider about whether it’s appropriate to get one, Clayton said. “HPV is the most prevalent STI and the most contagious,” said Rosser. The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration recently raised the recommended age limit to age 45 for men and women to receive the vaccination, which can prevent more than 90 percent of cancers caused by HPV from developing. That’s an estimated 33,000 cases in the United States every year, according to the CDC.