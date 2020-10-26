But that’s not how Amber Downer, a Maryland mother to two daughters, sees it. Downer is a program manager for the Network of Enlightened Women, an organization that convenes chapters on college campuses for conservative women. In recent weeks, she’s been discussing Barrett with her daughters, ages 9 and 5. Her older daughter, Olivia, is passionate about history and current events, Downer says, so she was excited to watch both Barrett’s nomination and confirmation hearings. Olivia was particularly thrilled when Barrett’s family joined her at the nomination, especially since she has a working mom, too.