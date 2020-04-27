Caltabiano, who has a master’s in public health and focuses on maternal and child well-being, has lived abroad since receiving her graduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2017. Upon graduating, she ended up in Brazil, where she lived for a year and a half. She subsequently worked as a Peace Corps response volunteer in Malawi, after which she spent a couple of months each in Mozambique, India and Thailand. It was when she was gearing up to leave Thailand, in February, for a two-week yoga-training program in Bali that the severity of the outbreak became “super palpable.” Caltabiano handles the program’s administrative work and started receiving emails from participants asking whether the training was still happening. “In my head I was like, This is so far out there.” The training happened, but by the time it wrapped up, in mid-March, people “barely made it out,” Caltabiano says.