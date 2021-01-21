Teachers and mentors who have worked with Gorman weren’t surprised to hear she’d been chosen to perform at the inauguration. From a young age, she had a reputation as a powerful writer and activist, working to help those in need, said Padilla, who taught Gorman at the New Roads School in Santa Monica, Calif., and has continued to mentor Gorman since she graduated from high school in 2016. Gorman has often said that she plans to run for president in 2036, the first year she’ll be eligible. She also alluded to her presidential ambitions in her inaugural poem.