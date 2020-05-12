Roxana Hadadi, an Iranian American pop culture writer based outside of Baltimore, says that she’d been seeing similar comments play out in her social media circles for a while. “There’d been a lot of low-key disgruntlement about the fact that we’re seeing the word ‘stew’ instead of ‘curry,’” she says. “Or that we’re seeing her use ingredients like harissa or kimchi or all of these other things that are very specifically tied to certain areas of the world — harissa to North Africa, kimchi is Korean. To not give any sort of acknowledgement of that was beginning to grate on certain people.”