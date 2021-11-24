According to a 2019 Washington Post investigation, at the time of the shooting, Kizer had been sexually abused by Volar for nearly two years. She first met him when she was 16, after placing an ad on the now defunct Backpage.com in hopes of earning money for snacks and school supplies. Her family had recently moved to Milwaukee to flee an abusive partner of her mother’s. Kizer, an artist and violinist, lived in a homeless shelter for months before finding an apartment.