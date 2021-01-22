O’Donnell, 30, gave birth to Aaliyah Denise four days later, holding her for about an hour as she admired how much black hair her daughter had, soaked in the features that reflected her partner’s more than her own and reaffirmed her love to the child she won’t see grow up. The 48-hour labor was difficult, O’Donnell said, and she lost a 1½ liters of blood. The epidural aggravated existing scar tissue, leaving her in constant pain.