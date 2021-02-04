Only 18 states and the District of Columbia specifically include coverage for gender-affirming care under their Medicaid programs, despite regulations issued in 2016 that bar Medicaid programs from excluding coverage for all types of gender-affirming care. More than 152,000 transgender people rely on Medicaid, according to a 2019 report from the University of California at Los Angeles. Twelve states exclude Medicaid coverage for gender-affirming care and 20 states have not expressly addressed such coverage, according to the report.