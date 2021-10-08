At Whole Woman’s Health, one of the largest abortion providers in Texas, nine of the network’s 17 doctors in the state stopped performing abortions when Senate Bill 8 took effect. Many of those doctors are in their 30s and 40s, said Amy Hagstrom Miller, chief executive of Whole Woman’s Health. They know lawsuits could jeopardize their medical licenses, she said. Even if a lawsuit goes nowhere, she added, they will have to disclose it anytime they apply for malpractice insurance, hospital admitting privileges or a license to work in another state. Some doctors with other jobs have been forced to quit, Hagstrom Miller said: Their employers decided the law was too much of a liability. Others may have been deterred by a drop in their salaries, which can fluctuate depending on how many patients they see.