Thomas: I have never regretted making Teens4Equality, nor have I regretted participating as long as I did, but I am no longer involved with the group. There are many reasons why, but the official reason for me is that seeing my recognition skyrocket based on the murders of Black people is frustrating. It’s frustrating that I have to use my Black tears to make people finally realize that people who look like me matter. It’s necessary for me to use my voice as an advocate, and I will continue to do so, but I should have never had to use it in the first place. My rights as a person should have never been questioned from the beginning. I hope that in the future this changes.