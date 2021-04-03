Women’s professional sport athletes have historically been paid significantly less than their male counterparts. But providing compensation to NCAA athletes could help female athletes lessen the gap between what they and male athletes earn by giving them extra years of earning potential during college. As Nancy Skinner, the California state senator who wrote the state’s bill, told USA Today, “College may be the only time that a woman athlete is going to have the spotlight on her. Why is she then restricted from getting any income from her skill and talent?”