Our experiences vastly differed. I came to London cloaked with the privilege of American citizenship — here, they call me an expat, while my mother, still learning English, would only ever be seen as an outsider. I have savings and am still earning money, all while my husband is gainfully employed — my parents arrived in their new country as poor students, sometimes living off peanut butter sandwiches for a week. Once on a video call with my mother, I told her how I was feeling disheartened to go grocery shopping in person because I kept screwing up the metric conversions. In turn, she told me about how when she arrived in the United States, she had trouble recognizing anything in the grocery store and was so thrilled to see Asian pears that she purchased five of them. “I thought $1.19 was $1.19 per pound,” she said. It was $1.19 per pear, and in 1984, when milk wasn’t even $2 a gallon, that was devastating for a poor student’s budget.