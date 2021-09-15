When sexual assault occurs, it can create a sense of fear and anxiety in a tightknit community like a university campus — but protesting can alleviate some of that, according to Jeglic. “Sexual violence is about taking someone’s power away from them, and as such, feeling that you are doing something to speak out, make change and to prevent sexual violence from happening to others can assist in restoring some of that power that was taken, and help with the healing process,” she said.