When I saw my wife for the first time on our wedding day, I will never forget the expression on her perfect heart-shaped face. She looked hopeful, trusting, unguarded. I felt like I could see her at every age she had ever been. I could see her heart hoping again for things she had let go of. I could see her as a child. I could see her little feet dangling off the pew, learning not to dream of walking down that aisle to marry another woman. And then I saw her younger than that, before anyone told her to be smaller.