The sisters both “lost a best friend” when their dad died, they said. They all lived nearby, seeing each other frequently and talking on the phone most days. When Lisa went out of town for work, her dad would insist that she call him as soon as she got home. Debra, who lived a few blocks away from her dad, would often cook him fried chicken legs for dinner. As soon as she turned off the stove, she said, she’d spoon some food into a Tupperware container and hop in her car.