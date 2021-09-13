Because there’s so little information available on the effects of marijuana during pregnancy, Perritt and other doctors often recommend that their patients come off the drugs during pregnancy. In pregnant women, some studies have found, marijuana use can affect the developing fetus’s brain and is linked to lower birth weight. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends “that women who are pregnant, planning to get pregnant, or breastfeeding not use marijuana” because “research is limited on the harms of marijuana use for a pregnant woman and her fetus.” And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using marijuana during pregnancy “may increase your baby’s risk of developmental problems” and recommends against it.