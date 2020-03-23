What occupies my mind is different, too. Now, I think about what it means to be an adult. I wonder if I should risk going back to California, closer to family, to quarantine where I’d actually have space to spread out. If this were two years ago, a year even, I’d probably already have left. That’s what many of my friends — also in their mid-20s — have done. I don’t blame them. It’s scary to be alone during a pandemic when we’re only just figuring out how to be on our own. What will it mean to live through a history-defining moment as we define ourselves?