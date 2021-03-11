“Professor Ramseyer’s lack of understanding or refusal to acknowledge the historical context of the Japanese colonialism in Korea [is] appalling,” said University of California at Irvine professor Chungmoo Choi, an expert in East Asian studies. She noted that not only is there insufficient evidence that the contracts existed, but many of the women and girls who entered into the contracts he cites were illiterate and would have been incapable of understanding the documents they were signing.