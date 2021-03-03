MEXICO CITY — When Mariana Zarate was 9, she got her first period. She had no idea what was happening to her body, she said, but before she could figure it out, classmates had already spread the word about the blood they saw in the school’s bathroom. Although Zarate experienced heavy flows, her mother didn’t allow her to wear tampons, because she believed it took away a girl’s virginity. Still, Zarate started using them in secret when she got to middle school, around the same time the Internet arrived at home and she was able to learn more about menstrual health — and realized that she wasn’t alone.