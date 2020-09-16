Less than 90 minutes from Washington D.C., the county is attracting more Patagonia-clad urbanites, easy to spot as their Suburus speed off into the mountains. They buy weekend homes, then eventually settle in the area when they retire, or when the novel coronavirus allows them to work remotely. These “transplants” — or “trust fund hippies,” depending on whom you’re talking to — tend to be wealthier than the typical Rappahannock residents, mostly working-class families who have lived here for generations. The newcomers are almost always more liberal.