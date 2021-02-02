But while that may partially explain the girl’s panic, Caraballo said the Rochester police’s overreaction is rooted in a specific kind of racial bias in which Black girls are viewed as being older, stronger or more aggressive than they actually are. This phenomenon, known as “adultification,” was the subject of a widely covered 2017 study from the Georgetown University Center on Poverty and Inequality. The study found that adults view Black girls, especially between the ages of 5 and 15, as needing less nurturing, protection and support than their White peers. These perceptions contribute to a pattern of Black girls being punished more severely, and more often, for perceived misbehavior by a range of authority figures, from kindergarten teachers to police officers.