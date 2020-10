I have been fascinated by the witch trials in Europe (and the Salem witch trials in the United States) since I saw an iron “witch’s collar” in a Scottish museum when I was a kid. I’m pretty sure that, had I lived in Europe anytime in the 15th through 18th centuries, I would have been accused of witchcraft. In fact, I can say with some confidence that most of you reading this would have been, too (and that includes men — there were also male victims of the witch hunts).