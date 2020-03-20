“When we try to pretend things are normal, it causes more anxiety,” says Allie Nagle, a Salt Lake City based therapist, who planned a “family dinner” for 10 of her closest friends on Monday. “It’s okay for this to be weird — just giggle and agree to make the best of it.” Inevitably, there will be technical glitches, Nagle says, but don’t let that throw everything off. Whenever someone’s screen froze at the dinner, they took a beat and waited for the technology to sort itself out. By the end, they were making jokes about it. “We’d say, ‘Hey if your screen freezes, you should probably moon us,’ and everyone would laugh.” The key, Nagle said, was to acknowledge the “odd moments of disconnection with humor and grace.”