This shift has been signaled by the success of novels like Torrey Peters’s “Detransition, Baby,” which was among the first by a trans woman to be published by a major publishing house. Peters has pushed back against framing the novel as “the first trans mainstream hit novel,” noting her place in a long literary tradition. But the book also presents a concept that may be new to many cis readers: that they can see themselves in trans characters, and that it may be useful to see the world through a trans lens. Trans writers like Peters, Kai Cheng Thom, Janet Mock, Akwaeke Emezi and Vivek Shraya have won critical praise, landed spots on popular book club lists and produced TV series.